Global Ready to Eat Food Market 2019 Brief Analysis By Top Key Players – Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods., Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group., Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA,

Competitive Analysis: Global Ready to Eat Food Market
Global ready to eat food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ready to eat food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
This report gives an understanding on all the most recent advancements, item dispatches, joint wanders, mergers and acquisitions by the a few key players and brands of the Ready to Eat Food advertise. It contains the summation of showcase definition, classifications, and advertises patterns of the food & beverage industry and Ready to Eat Food market. The estimate period is anticipated to be exceptionally solid for the Ready to Eat Food market and the food & beverage industry as well.
Global Ready to Eat Food Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 114,387.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 219,693.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.
Key Market Competitors: Global Ready to Eat Food Market
- Nomad Foods Ltd.,
- Bakkavor Foods Ltd.,
- General Mills Inc.,
- McCain Foods.,
- Premier Foods Group Ltd.,
- Greencore Group Plc.,
- Orkla ASA,
- ConAgra Foods Inc.,
- Teleflex Incorporated,
- Birds Eye Ltd.,
- Findus Group Ltd.,
- ITC Limited,
- Nestle,
- Conagra Brands, Inc.,
- Unilever,
- The Kraft Heinz Company.,
- CSC Brand LP.,
- Hormel Foods Corporation.,
- Tyson Foods, Inc.,
- Fleury Michon,
- Grupo Herdez Food Services,
- Greencore Group plc
Market Drivers:
- Rapid urbanization and high disposable income is expected to drive the market growth
- Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food is expected to restrain the market growth
- Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Ready to Eat Food Market
- By Product
-
- Meat/Poultry Products
- Cereal Based Products
- Vegetable Based Products
- Others
- By Packaging
-
- Canned
- Frozen or Chilled
- Retort
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
-
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience/Departmental Store
- Specialty Store
- Online Store
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
-
-
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
-
- South America
-
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
-
- Europe
-
-
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia-Pacific
-
-
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
-
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
