Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players –Invacare Corporation, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

The latest Information on the Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market is available in this Research report. This report helps to make the final outcome of the event from the present day of the last decade and to make the best strategies for both established market players and new recruits.

The information presented in the competition landscape is in the form of company overview, overview of the products that the particular company is selling, financial information of the company and important developments that are related to that particular company.

Data Bridge Market Research added new global report Rehabilitation Equipment Market accounted to USD 9.68 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Rehabilitation equipment Market is a re-usable guide which helps the patient with their day to day activities. It plays an important role in enhancing the quality of life of the sick, aged, disabled, injured populace in order to achieve greater independence and participation in the society.

Report highlights

350 pages, 220 tables and 60 figures

Top Companies:

Invacare Corporation, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation equipment Co., Ltd., Stryker, Carex Health Brands Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Roma Medical, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Mfg.Co., Among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2024 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility, body support, exercise and living aids. Mobility is sub segmented into wheelchair and assist device. Body support is sub segmented into lift and sling. Exercise is sub segmented into upper body and lower body. Living aids is sub segmented into reading and writing. Here, living aids accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increase in non-communicable diseases.

On the basis of application, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT). Physiotherapy segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing needs amongst aged people and disabled patients

On the basis of end user, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and homecare. Hospital and clinics accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing sports injuries, favorable reimbursement policies and high quality treatment.

On the basis of geography, global rehabilitation equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

