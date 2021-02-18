Global Secure Digital Cards Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Secure digital cards are data storage devices used for storing digital information. These cards have non-volatile memory chips that can be reprogrammed multiple times during their life span.

The microSD card segment dominated the global SD card market and accounted for a market share of nearly 88%. Factors such as the rising popularity and adoption of smartphones with microSD cards will aid in the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

In this market study, the analysts have estimated APAC dominate the market during the forecast period and account for a revenue share of more than 58% of the market. The presence of electronic giants like Samsung Electronics, Sony, and LG Electronics is one of the primary reasons for the high revenue contribution from the region. Also, major players such as Nikon and Canon are also based in this region, leading to the increased adoption of SD cards. Moreover, an enormous potential customer base is another major factor for the high revenue contribution from APAC.

The global Secure Digital Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Secure Digital Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Secure Digital Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Secure Digital Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Secure Digital Cards

1.2 Secure Digital Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SD Card

1.2.3 MiniSD Card

1.2.4 MicroSD Card

1.3 Secure Digital Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Secure Digital Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Computer

1.3.3 Phone

1.3.4 MP3

1.3.5 Cameras and Camcorders

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Secure Digital Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Secure Digital Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Secure Digital Cards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Secure Digital Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Secure Digital Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Secure Digital Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Secure Digital Cards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Secure Digital Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Secure Digital Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Secure Digital Cards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Secure Digital Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Secure Digital Cards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Secure Digital Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Secure Digital Cards Production

3.4.1 North America Secure Digital Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Secure Digital Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Secure Digital Cards Production

3.5.1 Europe Secure Digital Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Secure Digital Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Secure Digital Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Secure Digital Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Secure Digital Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Secure Digital Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Secure Digital Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Secure Digital Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Secure Digital Cards Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Secure Digital Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Secure Digital Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Secure Digital Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Secure Digital Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Secure Digital Cards Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Secure Digital Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Secure Digital Cards Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Secure Digital Cards Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Secure Digital Cards Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Secure Digital Cards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Secure Digital Cards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Secure Digital Cards Business

