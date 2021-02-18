Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach USD 8800 million by 2026: CAGR 7.7% with Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CareFusion Corporation, Curative Medical Inc., ResMed and others

Sleep Apnea Devices report is a comprehensive study on how the current state is for Sleep Apnea Devices market. This report provides a thorough synopsis for the Health Care Device industry. It includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends and uses SWOT analysis. The report gives a deep knowledge about Sleep Apnea Devices Market and shows the important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the Health Care Device industry. This report provides the forecast for the years 2019 to 2026.

Market Analysis:

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach USD 8800 million by 2026 from USD 7800 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden

CareFusion Corporation

Curative Medical

ResMed

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

SomnoMed

BMC Medical

Compumedics Limited

NatusMedical

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Global Medical Holdings

Itamar Medical

Weinmann Medical Technology

Cleveland Medical Devices

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Deymed Diagnostic

NovaSom

Medtronic

Competitive Analysis

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sleep Apnea Devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Drivers in Sleep Apnea Devices Market:

Some of the major factors driving the market for sleep apnea devices market are technological advancement, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, rising acceptance of home healthcare, increasing awareness of health, changing lifestyles, increasing aging population, rising prevalence of sleep disorder, improving diagnosis rates, introduction to new technologies which improves patient comfort, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income.

Globally diagnostic device is driving the market with highest market share along with the highest CAGR.

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is dominating the Pulse Oximeters Market.

Hospitals segment is dominating the global sleep apnea devices market in 2016 and this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global sleep apnea device market is segmented on the basis of

product type

end user

geography

On the basis of type, sleep apnea device market is categorized into:

diagnostic devices

therapeutic devices.

In 2017, diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market with 60.3% market share.

On the basis of product type, the diagnostic sleep apnea device market is segmented into

Sleep Apnea Device

respiratory polygraphs

pulse oximeters

actigraph systems

Sleep Apnea Device segment is expected to dominate the market in future along with the highest growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the therapeutic sleep apnea devices are segmented into

positive airway pressure devices (PAP)

continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP)

automatically adjusting positive airway pressure devices (APAP)

masks

adaptive servo ventilation

airway clearance system

oxygen concentrators

oral appliances and accessories

On the basis of end users, the global sleep apnea devices market is further segmented into

hospitals

sleep clinics

community healthcare

home healthcare

In 2017, the hospitals segment dominates the global sleep apnea device market.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

