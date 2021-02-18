GSM ANTENNA MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

The global GSM Antenna market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GSM Antenna volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GSM Antenna market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of GSM Antenna in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their GSM Antenna manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KATHREIN-Werke

Comba Telecom

Laird

Communication Components

Bird Technologies

Ericsson

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)

Cobham Wireless

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

CommScope

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

2G

2G/3G

3G

LTE

5G

Segment by Application

Smartphone

Dumbphones

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of GSM Antenna

1.1 Definition of GSM Antenna

1.2 GSM Antenna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2G

1.2.3 2G/3G

1.2.4 3G

1.2.5 LTE

1.2.6 5G

1.3 GSM Antenna Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global GSM Antenna Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Dumbphones

1.4 Global GSM Antenna Overall Market

1.4.1 Global GSM Antenna Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GSM Antenna Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America GSM Antenna Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe GSM Antenna Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China GSM Antenna Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan GSM Antenna Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia GSM Antenna Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India GSM Antenna Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of GSM Antenna

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GSM Antenna

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of GSM Antenna

……..

8 GSM Antenna Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 KATHREIN-Werke

8.1.1 KATHREIN-Werke GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 KATHREIN-Werke Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 KATHREIN-Werke GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Comba Telecom

8.2.1 Comba Telecom GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Comba Telecom Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Comba Telecom GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Laird

8.3.1 Laird GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Laird Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Laird GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Communication Components

8.4.1 Communication Components GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Communication Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Communication Components GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Bird Technologies

8.5.1 Bird Technologies GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Bird Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Bird Technologies GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Ericsson

8.6.1 Ericsson GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Ericsson Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Ericsson GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)

8.7.1 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Cobham Wireless

8.8.1 Cobham Wireless GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Cobham Wireless Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Cobham Wireless GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Huawei Technologies

8.9.1 Huawei Technologies GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Huawei Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Huawei Technologies GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 ZTE

8.10.1 ZTE GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 ZTE Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 ZTE GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 CommScope

Continued…..

