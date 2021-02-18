Healthcare Claims Management Market Research 2018: Global Industry, Product Type, Application, Technology and Forecast 2025
There are several global sectors which are best in making the best revenue for Healthcare Claims Management Market in the Healthcare industry and several top players are dominating the market with the help of their skills and knowledge in the global market.
This report gives a same amount of knowledge in the Healthcare Claims Management Industry be it definition, classifications, applications, and engagements or be it the top players moves like their recent product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the healthcare claims management market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profiles.
Medical claims management is the organization, billing, filing, updating and processing of medical claims related to patient diagnoses, treatments and medications. Because maintaining patient records, interacting with health insurance agencies and issuing invoices for medical services are time consuming responsibilities, some hospitals and medical facilities outsource those tasks to medical claims management firms.
Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in China, measures to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Japan, and rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India are contributing to the high growth in Asia during the forecast period.
THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY
- Athenahealth
- Cerner
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Eclinicalworks
- Unitedhealth Group
- Mckesson
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Gebbs Healthcare Solutions
- The SSI Group
- GE Healthcare
- Nthrive
- DST Systems
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Quest Diagnostics
- Context 4 Healthcare
- Ram Technologies
- Health Solutions Plus (HSP)
- Plexis Healthcare Systems
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Claims Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Claims Management development in United States, Europe and China.
MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO
- Healthcare Payers
- Healthcare Providers
- Others
OVERVIEW: TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
