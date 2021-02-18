Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market Analysis and Future Scope

Healthcare electronic data interchange facilitates the exchange of healthcare data which is processed using computer software in a standardized format. Healthcare industry processes a large number of documents such as medical records of patients, healthcare claims, and reimbursement records. Healthcare EDI helps in the exchange of this information among healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals, and patients.

Download free report sample at: http://bit.ly/2HvEpwR

The use of healthcare EDI increases accuracy, improves productivity, helps in faster identification of errors, consumes less time, secures exchange of information and leads to ease of work for the healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies. Healthcare EDI finds application in insurance and reimbursement data management, clinical trials and regulatory data management, and medical and dental patient database management. They key players such as Dell Technologies Inc. are prompting the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. In February 2017, Dell Technologies Inc. quickened the digital transformation in healthcare EDI market with the introduction of cloud integration solution for healthcare EDI.

On the basis of component, the global healthcare EDI market is segmented into services and solutions. Services held larger share of the global healthcare EDI market in 2016, mainly due to rise in outsourcing activities and complexities in EDI solutions. Complexities in the EDI solutions prompt the end users to adopt these services for proper understanding and ease of use of healthcare EDI. Based on delivery mode, the web & cloud-based EDI was the largest contributor in the global healthcare EDI market in 2016. The factors such as high scalability, low cost, mobile devices compatibility, and no requirements of software installation are driving the growth of the segment. Based on type of transaction, claims management registered the largest share in 2016, mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases.

Browse report at: http://bit.ly/2W1U1fD

Geographically, North America was the largest market for healthcare EDI in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global healthcare EDI market in North America include, presence of a large number of healthcare EDI companies and rising demand for the innovative technological advancements in the healthcare market. Adoption of EDI services for supply chain management in hospitals and increased government efforts for improvement in reimbursement processes and healthcare coverage are driving the growth of the European healthcare EDI market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the period 2017 – 2023, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure by government, rising focus on research and development and technological investment.

Some of the key players in the global healthcare EDI market are GE Healthcare, Cognizant Technology Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Axway Software SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Synnex Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., SSI Group, LLC, Comarch SA, Optum Inc., and Quality Systems Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook