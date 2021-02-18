Hepatitis Therapeutics Market : Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights To 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Increase in the prevalence of viral hepatitis, promising hepatitis drug pipeline, and favorable government support are the major drivers of the global market.

The global hepatitis therapeutics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on disease type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises company profiles with product portfolio to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by region, and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hepatitis therapeutics market.

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

The global hepatitis therapeutics market has been segmented based on disease type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. In terms of disease type, the global market has been segmented into hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and others. Based on drug class, the global hepatitis therapeutics market has been categorized into nucleotide analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, NS5A inhibitor, multi- class combination, nucleotide analog NS5B polymerase inhibitor, interferon & ribavirin, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The market value and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

The global hepatitis therapeutics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The Market Value and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global hepatitis therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. Major companies profiled in the report are Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., LAURUS Labs, AbbVie Inc., Hetero Healthcare Limited, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Inc., and NATCO Pharma Limited.

The global hepatitis therapeutics market has been segmented as below:

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Disease

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Others

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Nucleotide Analog Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor

NS5A Inhibitor

Multi Class Combination

Nucleotide Analog NS5B Polymerase Inhibitor

Interferon & Ribavirin

Others

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

