HIGH-PERFORMANCE POLYMERS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global High-Performance Polymers market status and forecast, categorizes the global High-Performance Polymers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Celanese Corporation
Daikin Industries
Evonik Industries
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical
Arkema
DIC Corporation
DuPont
Kuraray
RTP Company
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Unitika
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fluoro Polymer
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Polyamides
Polyimides
Polyketones
Polysulfones
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Mining
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace
Printing Inks
Elastomers
Textiles
Water Treatment
Food & Beverage
