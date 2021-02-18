HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostic Services Market 2018 Global Market, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2026

HLA typing recognizes the exceptional group of HLA antigens for a person. Identification of HLA-class I and class II antigens is carried out by molecular diagnostic procedures based on DNA. HLA typing utilizing these advanced DNA innovations and provides more vigorous, accurate testing results that are reliable in identifying difference in HLA genes.

Technological developments in HLA typing, increase in number of procedures involving solid organ, stem cell transplantation, and soft tissue transplantation, rise in support in research and development, surge in investment in public private funds are the major factors driving the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies for organ transplantation and donation procedures and high cost of polymerase chain reaction-based technological devices hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, shift in technology from serological assays to HLA profiling which is gene based and advancements in health care facilities across emerging countries present significant opportunities for HLA typing transplant players in the market. Significant gap between the number of organ donors and the number of organs that are required annually restrains the global HLA typing transplant diagnostic services market.

Based on technology, the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market can be segmented into molecular assay technology [polymerase chain reaction (PCR)], and sequencing based [next-generation sequencing (NGS)] and non-molecular assay technology. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is projected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market. However, the next-generation sequencing segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The polymerase chain reaction segment can be sub-segmented into PCR-SSP (sequence-specific primer), PCR SSOP (sequence-specific oligonucleotide), and PCR-SBT (sequencing based typing). The PCR-SSP sub-segment is expected to dominate the polymerase chain reaction segment. However, the PCR-SBT segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market can be classified into hospitals, transplant centers, specialty clinics, and academic institutes. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Industrially developed nations in Europe and North America such as the U.S. and Canada account for the largest share of the global market owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac, and renal associated diseases. However, increase in access and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, advancements in technologies related to HLA-based transplant diagnostics, and high growth have been witnessed in emerging markets in Asia Pacific.

Demand for HLA typing transplant diagnostics services in Asia Pacific is driven by high population growth, increase in awareness, and rise in investments in health care infrastructure. Major players in the market are focusing on this region to compensate for the sluggish business in highly competitive markets in the West. Leading players in the diagnostic services market are acquiring smaller technology companies to produce companion diagnostic services and expand them.

Key players operating in the HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market are One Lambda (Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.), Proimmune Ltd., Immucor, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Olerup SSP AB, Histogenetics LLC, QIAGEN, Inc., The UCLA Immunogenetics Center, Affymetrix, Inc., Admera Health, Illumina, Inc., Quick Biology, New York Blood Center, The Sequencing Center, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

