Home Entertainment Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Home Entertainment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Home Entertainment market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Home entertainment, both as service and devices, is growing at a steady rate. Viewers can access digital video contents through a number of platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. Contents on these platforms are available either for free or on a subscription basis. Home entertainment devices allow users to play movies and TV shows on other electronic devices. Users can enhance, integrate, and manage the media streaming for live or on-demand content.
North America, South America (SA),and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific region provides substantial growth opportunities for the growth of the home entertainment devices market over the next few years due to changing lifestyle of people in emerging economies.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Sony Corporation
Apple
Panasonic Corporation
LG Electronics
Samsung
Bose Corporation
Sennheiser Electronic
Microsoft Corporation
Koninklijke Philips
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Audio Equipment
Video Devices
Gaming Consoles
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Home Entertainment Market Research Report 2018
1 Home Entertainment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Entertainment
1.2 Home Entertainment Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Home Entertainment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Home Entertainment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Audio Equipment
1.2.4 Video Devices
1.2.5 Gaming Consoles
1.3 Global Home Entertainment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Home Entertainment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Online Retail
1.3.3 Offline Retail
1.4 Global Home Entertainment Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Home Entertainment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Home Entertainment (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Home Entertainment Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Home Entertainment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……
7 Global Home Entertainment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Sony Corporation
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Sony Corporation Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Apple
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Apple Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Panasonic Corporation
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 LG Electronics
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 LG Electronics Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Samsung
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Samsung Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Bose Corporation
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Bose Corporation Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Sennheiser Electronic
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Home Entertainment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Sennheiser Electronic Home Entertainment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
