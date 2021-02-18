Human Capital Management Market : Projection Of Each Major Segment Over The Forecast Period 2019-2026

The human capital management market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global human capital management market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Bn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future statusof this market, key market indicators, ecosystem analysis, and pricing analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview of the global human capital management market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the human capital management market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Human Capital Management Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Based onenterprise size, the human capital management market is divided into small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. In terms of solution, the market is categorized into software and services.On the basis of industry, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, government, transportation & logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the human capital management market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global human capital management market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive human capital management market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the human capital management market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the human capital management market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includesstrategies of companies, financial information and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the human capital management market.This report also provides a comprehensive PESTLE analysis for the market.

Global Human Capital Management Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the human capital management market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Human Capital Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global human capital management market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Workday, Inc, Infor, Inc., SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Corporation, Sage Group plc. and Paychex, Inc

The human capital management markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: GlobalHuman Capital Management Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Solution

Software

Suite

Standalone

Acquisition

Recruitment

Training

Evaluation

Management

Time & Attendance Management

Payroll & Compensation Management

Compliance Management

Optimization

Employee Benefits Management

Portal/employee self-service

Service

By Industry

Banking Financial Services & Insurance

IT & Telecom

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Hospitality)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the human capital management market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

