HVDC Cables Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects And Key Opportunities To 2026

HVDC cables transmit high voltage direct current over long distances, as they are more efficient than HVAC technology at this task. The study covers high voltage (35 kV to 475kV), extra high voltage (476 kV to 800 kV), and ultra-high voltage (above 800 kV).

This report analyzes and forecasts the HVDC cables market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global HVDC cables market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for HVDC cables during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the HVDC cables market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global HVDC cables market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the HVDC cables market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein types and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global HVDC cables market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region. In terms of type, the HVDC cables market has been classified into mass impregnated cables, extruded cables, and others (including oil-filled cables and superconducting cables). Based on application, the market has been divided into overhead line, submarine, and underground. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for HVDC cable products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of HVDC cables market for 2017, estimated market size for 2018, and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application of the HVDC cables market. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global HVDC cables market. Key players operating in the HVDC cables market are NKT A/S, Nexans Group, Prysmian Group, and LS Cable & System Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global HVDC cables market has been segmented as follows:

HVDC Cables Market, by Type

Mass Impregnated Cables

Extruded Cables

Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)

HVDC Cables Market, by Application

Overhead Line

Submarine

Underground

HVDC Cables Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017

Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly

China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace

Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables

The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology

