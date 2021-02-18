Hydrogel Dressings Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026 | PAREXEL, Charles River Laboratories

Hydrogel dressings have been used in the treatment of acute as well as chronic wounds for the last 60 years. These dressings are made of synthetic polymers, usually polyvinyl pyrrolidine and methacrylate. They contain more than 90% of water with glycerin or aloe as a base. Hydrogel dressings provide cooling effect at the site of wound, thereby causing reduction in the pain, wound debridement, granulation re-epithelization, and regulation of exchange of fluids in wounds. Hydrogel dressings provide moist environment for wound healing. They are used in the treatment of full- and partial-thickness wounds, radiation damage, acute burns, dry wounds, and others.

Improving health care infrastructure, advancements in remote monitoring technologies in case of advanced wound care products, rising government initiatives with an objective of improving awareness about diagnosis and treatment among patients with diabetes, and significant focus of major market players on offering cost-effective products in order to improve the quality of patients’ lives are some of the major factors projected to drive the global hydrogel dressings market during the forecast period. However, there is still a lack of proper instruments, which leads to the possibility of wound development at early stages. This factor is likely to restrain the global hydrogel dressings market during the forecast period.

The global hydrogel dressings market can be segmented based on dressing type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of dressing type, the market can be segmented into amorphous hydrogel dressings, sheet hydrogel dressings, and impregnated hydrogel dressings. In terms of application, the global hydrogel dressings market can be categorized into acute wounds and chronic wounds. The acute wounds segment can be sub-divided into burns and traumatic & surgical wounds. The chronic wounds segment can be sub-divided into infectious wounds, pressure ulcers, arterial & venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and others. The diabetic foot ulcers sub-segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness regarding treatment of diabetic foot ulcer and significantly growing pool of diabetic patients. Based on end-user, the global hydrogel dressings market can be categorized into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, long-term care centers, clinics, and skilled nursing facilities. The hospitals segment is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to availability of skilled physicians and infrastructure in hospitals. Recent government reforms such as penalties on occurrence of pressure ulcers are likely to result in improved treatment given by these end-users, which would improve the quality of patients’ lives.

In terms of region, the global hydrogel dressings market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for a major share of the global hydrogel dressings market during the forecast period. Availability of proper reimbursements and strong distribution channels of several leading market players are some of the factors responsible for the dominance of this region.

Emerging markets with tremendous growth potential such as China, India, Brazil, and Japan are witnessing increasing focus of major market players on business expansion through hospital-centric business models and through mergers with and acquisitions of local players with established sales networks. This factor is likely to propel the hydrogel dressings market in these countries during the forecast period, along with growing prevalence of chronic wounds resulting in increased demand for affordable care alternatives, rising market penetration by local manufacturers, increasing rate of treatment compliance, and surging per capita healthcare expenditure in these countries.

Major players operating in the global hydrogel dressings market are Coloplast Group, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, 3M Company, BSN Medical GmbH, ConvaTec, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew plc., Celularity, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Acelity L.P., Inc., Laboratoires URGO, Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Medline Industries, Inc.

