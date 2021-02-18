Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Overview by Top Companies Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2026

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition that elevates phosphate levels in the blood. This condition can be caused due to the shift of phosphate from intracellular to extracellular space, excessive phosphate intake, and decrease in excretion of phosphate. High levels of phosphate in the blood can be avoided by dietary restrictions and with the use of phosphate binders. Hyperphosphatemia is a primary cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease. Since long back the hyperphosphatemia and increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease/vascular calcification are strongly associated with each other. This, in turn, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease among the patients suffering from hyperphosphatemia.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hyperphosphatemia-drugs-market.html

Major factors driving the market include rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, high unmet medical needs, increase in the number of people undergoing dialysis, large geriatric population, and surge in public awareness worldwide. Diabetes and hypertension are the main causes of renal failure, which leads to hyperphosphatemia. However, stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), non-adherence to treatment regimens, and rise in side effects of hyperphosphatemia drugs are likely to inhibit the market. According to FDA use of hyperphosphatemia drugs for the treatment of high or low phosphorus levels in the human body is neither safe nor effective. High growth potential in untapped economies, such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players. Rise in geriatric population and increase in cases of osteoporosis in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market. Osteoporosis is often undertreated and underdiagnosed, which is driving the hyperphosphatemia drugs market in Asia Pacific. The available calcium, lanthanum, sevelamer, and iron-based drugs for treating hyperphosphatemia are associated with certain side effects. The long-term use of calcium-based drugs such as calcium carbonate and calcium acetate can cause vascular calcification.

The global hyperphosphatemia drugs market has been segmented based on product, dosage form, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market has been divided into aluminum-based, calcium-based, magnesium-based, iron-based phosphate binders, and other phosphate binders. The calcium-based phosphate binder’s formulation is expected to dominate the hyperphosphatemia drugs market. Calcium-based phosphorus binders have substituted aluminum-based phosphorus binders and can serve as calcium supplements. The calcium-based phosphate binders segment held the largest share of the market in 2017. The iron-based phosphate binders segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The aluminium-based phosphate binders and magnesium-based phosphorus binders are extensively used and are employed to treat hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients. Based on dosage form, the hyperphosphatemia drugs market has been classified into syrups, tablets, and capsules. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been categorized into specialty pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, home care providers, and others.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43400

Based on geography, the global hyperphosphatemia drugs market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the hyperphosphatemia drugs market in 2017, due to factors such as increase in aging population, rise in number of osteoporosis cases, and changing dietary habits. Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis is a driving the hyperphosphatemia drugs market in North America. The hyperphosphatemia drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The hyperphosphatemia drugs market in India and China is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population in China and India is projected to drive the hyperphosphatemia drugs market in Asia Pacific. There is an estimation that India’s geriatric population will augment significantly throughout the decades.

Key players operating in the global hyperphosphatemia drugs market include Amag Pharmaceuticals, Johnson And Johnson, Cipla, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmacal, Sun Pharm Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ultragenyx, Bruno Pharmaceutical Spa, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, R.H. Moore Drug Co., Vifor Pharma, Sanofi, Shire, and Fresenius Medical Care.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43400