Intracranial Stents Market : Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments 2019-2026

This report on the global intracranial stents market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.

Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market value in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global intracranial stents market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the intracranial stents market. Market value in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global intracranial stents market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising geriatric population, favorable government policies, developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Key Segments

The global intracranial stents market has been segmented based on product type, disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the intracranial stents market has been divided into self-expanding stents, balloon expanding stents and stent-assisted coil embolization. In terms of disease indication, the market has been segregated into intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysm. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global intracranial stents market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the intracranial stents market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Cook Medical.

The global intracranial stents market has been segmented as follows:

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Product Type

Self-expanding Stents

Balloon Expanding Stents

Stent-assisted Coil Embolization

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Disease Indication

Intracranial Stenosis

Brain Aneurysm

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Intracranial Stents Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

