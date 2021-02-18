Intraoperative Imaging Market Industry Analysis With Siemens Healthineers, Brainlab, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Philips, & More

Intraoperative Imaging accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Global intraoperative imaging market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Intraoperative imaging helps in surgical operations by accelerating surgical procedures by image guidance. Intraoperative image direction utilizes real-time imaging to detect the surgery target and thus assist in rigorous control and monitoring of the surgical procedures. Some of the major players operating in Intraoperative Imaging market are

Medtronic

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Brainlab AG

Koninklijke Philips NV

IMRIS Deerfield Imaging

NeuroLogica Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

others

The report includes market shares of Intraoperative Imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The Intraoperative Imaging market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentation

By product type the Intraoperative Imaging market is segmented into

Mobile C-arms

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

On the basis of application the market is segmented into

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

Trauma

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular

ENT

Gastro

Maxillofacial Surgery segments

On the basis of end-users the Intraoperative Imaging market is segmented into Hospitals ASC Clinic

On the basis of geography, Intraoperative Imaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing aging population

Rising burden of chronic diseases

Increasing preference and demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS)

Technological developments

Strict regulatory procedure

