IVF Services Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global IVF Services Market: Overview

The IVF services market is witnessing an upsurge mainly because of the high success rates of conception associated with IVF. Furthermore, increasing cases of infertility among women owing to the change in lifestyle is driving the global IVF services market. High adoption of IVF procedures in both urban and rural areas has pushed the IVF services market on an impressive growth trajectory.

The global IVF services market can be divided on the basis of cycle type, procedure, offering and end-user. In terms of cycle type, the global IVF services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycle, donor-egg IVF cycle, and thawed IVF cycle. Based on procedure, the global IVF services market can be classified into intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI-IVF), non- ICSI-IVF, and intrauterine insemination. In terms of offering, the global IVF services market can be divided into IVF drugs, IVF media and reagents, and other services. Based on end-user, the global IVF services market can be categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

The recently released report on global IVF services market by Transparency Market Research presents a thorough market analysis. The report has been compiled after extensive primary research and secondary research. The report presents in-depth analysis of the market, including demand drivers and competitive dynamics. The analysis has been presented following data collection from industry leaders and market stakeholders. This helps to provide an accurate projection of the IVF services market during the forecast period.

Global IVF Services Market: Market Potential and Key Trends

The global IVF service market is growing due to the increasing infertility rate across the globe. IVF has come up as a reliable procedure to conceive among women. The surge in success rate of IVF procedure is a crucial factor driving the global IVF service market. Along with this, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, and growth in disposable income is driving the growth of the IVF services market globally.

Despite several growth factors, the growth in the global IVF service market is restricted by high procedure cost, complications in IVF treatment, and limited awareness for IVF. Along with this, ethical concerns related to IVF procedure in some countries impedes the growth of the global IVF service market. To overcome restraints, key service providers are investing enormous money in advertising and marketing of medical facilities to promote IVF services. Further increase in the prevalence of single parent system, and same-sex parent system holds a lucrative avenue for the growth of the global IVF services market.

Global IVF Services Market: Geographical Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global IVF services market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a key share of the global IVF services market in 2017. This is mainly because of the highly developed health care infrastructure in the region.

Global IVF Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the predominant players operating in the global IVF services market are Fertility Center of San Antonio, Kinderwunschteam berlin, CARE Fertility, Inovie FertilityMax Healthcare, , Oak Medical Group, Fertility and Fertility Medical GroupCape.