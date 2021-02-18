Knitwear Market: Driven by Demand for Knitted Sportswear or Activewear Across the Globe

There is a rise in demand for knitted sportswear or activewear across the globe. The activewear or sportswear segment of the knitwear market is expanding at a rapid pace, outpacing the overall market. For example, in the U.S., the per capita consumption of activewear or sportswear was 8.2 units in 2010. It has risen at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach 12.0 units in 2017, which is greater than the growth rate of the global knitwear market. There has been an increase in awareness about health, especially among the millennial population. Increased participation in activities such as yoga, running, swimming, aerobics, etc. is propelling demand for activewear. Moreover, increasing participation of women in sports activities is driving the global knitwear market.

Innerwear, t-shirts, and shirts hold more than 40.0% of the global knitwear market and are growing at a healthy rate. Innerwear, which is a major product in the knitwear market, has gradually changed from being a basic clothing requirement to a stylized undergarment providing style and comfort. Rise in demand for sensuous, stylish, and premium innerwear is boosting demand for branded innerwear across the globe. Women are major spenders in the innerwear market. Awareness about fashion, media, and health and rise in the number of women spenders with high disposable income are boosting the innerwear segment. T-shirts is another major product category. There is a rise in demand for T-shirts due to a rise in their formal use such as office wear on Fridays or casual days. Thus innerwear, T-shirts, and shirts are driving the knitwear market across the globe.

Although the market share of natural fabric is more, blended and synthetic fabric is growing at a faster rate than their natural counterpart. In the global knitwear market, a major portion of knitted apparel is made from natural fibers such as cotton, silk, and wool. Knitwear made of cotton is cozy, warm, and versatile in nature, making cotton the king among knitwear fabrics. Knitwear, such as sweaters and jackets, made of silk and blended silk keeps the body warm and is comfortable to wear. Merino wool fabric is used to make knitwear. It is obtained from merino sheep, originating in Spain. Merino knitwear is soft, comfortable, and stylish. Cashmere is another natural fabric used extensively to make knitwear.