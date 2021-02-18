Lenalidomide Market Industry Insights, Historical Analysis, Global Players, Segments, Dynamics, Factor Analysis, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Lenalidomide is an equivalent to thalidomide, developed to reduce dose-limiting side effects of thalidomide such as constipation, sedation, neuropathy, and thromboembolism. Lenalidomide is used to manage anemia in individuals who have a certain form of myelodysplastic syndrome. Lenalidomide and low-dose of dexamethasone are used to treat patients with multiple myeloma. It is also utilized to treat the mantle cell lymphoma patients. Lenalidomide is primarily used for the treatment for multiple myeloma. The treatment for multiple myeloma has changed considerably in the last few years; however, the disease remains incurable. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that starts in bone marrow. In this type of cancer, normal antibody producing cells transform into cancerous myeloma cells that produces large number of abnormal immunoglobulin or antibodies known as monoclonal proteins.

Increase in prevalence of multiple myeloma and rise in demand for better treatment options are expected to boost the lenalidomide market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2016, around 230,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma globally. Nearly, 30,000 people were diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. Moreover, around 77,000 people were suffering from multiple myeloma in Europe.

The global lenalidomide market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the lenalidomide market can categorized into multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and others. Multiple myeloma is a B-cell malignancy of the plasma cell. It is the second most common hematological malignancy. Lenalidomide was primarily projected as a management for multiple myeloma, for that thalidomide is a recognized therapeutic treatment. It has proven effectiveness in hematological disorders recognized as myelodysplastic syndromes. Beside with numerous other drugs developed in past few years, it has considerably improved total survival in myeloma (which previously carried a poor prognosis), while toxicity remains an issue for users. Based on end-user, the global lenalidomide market can be segmented into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and research institutes.

The global lenalidomide market can be divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The lenalidomide market in North America can be further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The market in Europe can be segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The lenalidomide market in Asia pacific can be categorized into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America can be classified into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America.

The lenalidomide market in Middle East & Africa can be segregated into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global Lenalidomide market during the forecast period due to high prevalence of multiple myeloma in the region. Moreover, rise in patient awareness is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the lenalidomide market are Celegene, Ablynx, Celegene, Natco Pharma, Celltrion, LEO Pharma, Dexa Medica,Toyama Chemical, Actiza, Tsumura, HanAll Biopharma, Dr. Reddy’s.