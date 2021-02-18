Linalool: one of the most common terpene alcohol chemical found in spice plants | 2024

Linalool belongs to the class of terpene alcohols, which are widely present in the plant kingdom. It is found in over 200 species of plants, particularly in the Lamiaceae family. This family of botanical plants includes mints and scented herbs. Linalool is also found in the Lauraceae family (rosewood, cinnamon, and laurels) and Rutaceae plant family (citrus fruits). These families are typically found in the tropical to boreal climate zones.

Linalool show intense effects on the nervous system. Hence, it is widely employed by herbologists and aroma therapists as a sedative, reliever of spasm of smooth muscle, and local anesthetic. It is also used for various skin ailments, such as skin inflammation, usually in the form of tea tree oil.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/linalool-market.html

Linalool is one of the most common terpene alcohol chemical found in spice plants. It is used in various commercial applications. It has also been found in some fungi and in the family Cannabaceae. Linalool offers pleasing aroma, similar to that of a floral fragrance, with a hint of spiciness.

Linalool is also known as linalyl alcohol, p-linalool, β-linalool, linalyl oxide, allo-ocimenol, and 3,7-dimethyl-1,6-octadien-3-ol.

Linalool Market Trends

Linalool is commonly used as chemical intermediate. It is subsequently used as scent ingredient in most perfumed hygiene and cleaning products including soaps, lotions, detergents, and shampoos. It is also used by pest exterminators as an insecticide against insects such as cockroaches, fleas, and fruit flies.

Linalool was also thought to be used in reducing anxiety. However, a study in 2008 showed unsuccessful results in proving linalool as an anxiolytic agent. It, instead, showed strong evidence of its sedative qualities.

Vitamin E is a common downstream product of linalool.

Linalool Market Segmentation

Based on plant source (genus of the plant), the market for linalool can be segmented into Lavandula, Cinnamomum, Cannabis, Ocimum, Solidago, Artemisia, and Humulus.

Based on product, the market can be divided into natural and synthetic.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20561

Based on application, the market for linalool can be segregated into essential oils, anti-inflammatory, anti-epileptic, sedative, analgesic, and others.

Based on end-user industry, the market can be divided into spices, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Linalool Market: Region-wise Outlook

The market for linalool is well established and widespread across the world. North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the dominating regions in the global linalool market. The linalool market in countries in Southeast Asia such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. Budding economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is one the major drivers for the development of linalool market. The local market in India holds significant share in the regional market and is said to be the strong suit for growth of the linalool market. Asia Pacific is alleged to dominate the growth in fragrance and flavor space during the forecast period. Latin America is likewise anticipated to promote the demand of linalool in the market. The rising demand for cosmetics, foods, household care and personal care products is projected to be one of the key factors propelling the demand for linalool market forward.