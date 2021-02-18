Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2028

Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Market Introduction

Lubricant testing machine monitors the quality of oils or lubricant used in combustion engines and other expensive machinery and systems. Lubricating oil is the life blood of oil wetted machinery and much needed for the equipment well going. Lubricants are mainly used in the industrial sector for the seamless operation of machines. They are also used in automotive industry for smooth working and durability of engines and other components, abrasion and lowering of heat generated through friction while locomotion of the engine. Lubricants are available in semi-fluid, solid state, and possess numerous features, such as low freezing point, high level of thermal stability, high viscosity index and high boiling point all of which help to lessen friction among surfaces of machine parts and the rate of wear & tear, without negotiating operational efficiency. To check the aforementioned properties, lubricant testing machines are used to measure these properties and indicate the actual findings. The findings from the lubricant testing machine can help the lubricant manufacturer in rectifying the lubricant quality. Lubricant testing machines are generally employed by product grade certification and testing agencies as well as by the lubricant manufacturer’s internal product development unit.

Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Constant need of technological upgrade

The frequent technological developments in the production of automobiles and industrial machinery have intensified the need for environment-friendly lubricants, high-performance, and their additives. This in turn has enabled the lubricant manufacturers to maintain product conformance standards and develop new prototypes in meeting the updated product characteristics. The lubricant testing machine market is thus said to benefit from sales of units to the product manufacturers who have otherwise previously never endorsed regular quality tests. The lubricant testing machine is also slated to be used by end users of lubricants such as automotive, marine, and aerospace, etc. which will aid their product performance. There has been increasing usage of multigrade lubricants. This tendency is mainly in North America and Europe. Multigrade oils are ideal in these regions due to their better performance in extreme cold climates. Consequently, the engine start-up process is often stuck. To check the antifreeze / anti-knocking properties, the lubricating testing machine market has witnessed a significant growth in its use for the same.

Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Lubrication Quality Regulations

There are various standards and guidelines related to monitoring oil condition & lubricant testing, and assessment of the lubricants used in your machinery, engines and other similar systems. For instance,

SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers): The SAE grade regulates the lubricant’s fluidity at low and high temperatures. It classifies lubricants for engines and transmissions on the basis of their thickness at a reference temperature

The SAE grade regulates the lubricant’s fluidity at low and high temperatures. It classifies lubricants for engines and transmissions on the basis of their thickness at a reference temperature ACEA: The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association categorizes lubricants based on their requirements and technical specifications of each engine type. Numerous tests are performed in order to categorize lubricants into uniform categories, mainly using European driving and engines conditions

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association categorizes lubricants based on their requirements and technical specifications of each engine type. Numerous tests are performed in order to categorize lubricants into uniform categories, mainly using European driving and engines conditions API: The American Petroleum Institute is an organization that signifies the natural gas and petroleum industry

The American Petroleum Institute is an organization that signifies the natural gas and petroleum industry ILSAC: The International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee is accountable for creating lubricant specifications for commercial cars

The International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee is accountable for creating lubricant specifications for commercial cars JASO: The Japanese Automotive Standards Organization (JASO) has its own standards in terms of quality and performance for Japanese engines

The Japanese Automotive Standards Organization (JASO) has its own standards in terms of quality and performance for Japanese engines EURO Standards: The European Community standards specify maximum restricts for heavy-duty vehicle emissions

Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand from end use sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery and others will spur demand for lubricant testing machine market. Moreover, stringent regulation and guidelines related to lubricant market will also support the demand lubricant testing machine market for the forecast period. However long shelf life of lubricant testing machines and limited end user sales reach will act as a market restraint.

Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use sector, the Lubricant Testing Machine market can be segmented into:

Automotive Lubricant Testing Machine

Marine Lubricant Testing Machine

Industrial Lubricant Testing Machine

Oil & Gas Lubricant Testing Machine

Others Lubricant Testing Machine

On the basis of type of machine, the Lubricant Testing Machine market can be segmented into:

Drive-Trains Lubricant Testing Machine

Turbines Lubricant Testing Machine

Ships Lubricant Testing Machine

Trains Lubricant Testing Machine

Generators Lubricant Testing Machine

Offshore Platforms Lubricant Testing Machine

Others Lubricant Testing Machine

Lubricant Testing Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Lubricant Testing Machine market across the globe are:

Integrated Scientific Ltd.

Intertek Group Plc

Amtek Spectro Scientific

Koehler Instrument Company, Inc.

Wadegati Labequip Pvt. Ltd.

Gianni Scavini di R. Scavini & C. snc

Bimal S.p.A

Geresco

