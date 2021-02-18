Marine Gas Turbines Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the global Marine Gas Turbines market status and forecast, categorizes the global Marine Gas Turbines market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GE(US)

MAN Diesel & Turbo

OPRA Turbines BV

PW Power Systems

Rolls Royce(UK)

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power Systems

Dresser-Rand

Niigata Power Systems

Zorya

Perm

Pratt & Whitney(US)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

4.5 MW

25 MW

30 MW

35 MW

42 MW

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Ship Service

Hydrofoils

Fast Ferries

Cruise Ships

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Marine Gas Turbines capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Marine Gas Turbines manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Gas Turbines are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Marine Gas Turbines Manufacturers

Marine Gas Turbines Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Marine Gas Turbines Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Marine Gas Turbines market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Marine Gas Turbines Market Research Report 2018

1 Marine Gas Turbines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Gas Turbines

1.2 Marine Gas Turbines Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 4.5 MW

1.2.4 25 MW

1.2.5 30 MW

1.2.6 35 MW

1.2.7 42 MW

Other

1.4 Global Marine Gas Turbines Segment by Application

1.4.1 Marine Gas Turbines Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Ship Service

1.3.3 Hydrofoils

1.3.4 Fast Ferries

1.3.5 Cruise Ships

1.3.6 Other

1.5 Global Marine Gas Turbines Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Marine Gas Turbines (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Marine Gas Turbines Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Gas Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Marine Gas Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine Gas Turbines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Marine Gas Turbines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Marine Gas Turbines Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Marine Gas Turbines Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Marine Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Marine Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Marine Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Marine Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Marine Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Marine Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Marine Gas Turbines Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Marine Gas Turbines Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continuous…

