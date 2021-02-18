Mask Alignment Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.45% and Forecast to 2023

substrates. In the alignment process, the aligners are used for many applications such as printed circuits boards, the semiconductor process of MEMS devices, and ﬂat-panel displays. With the growth of the electronic device industry, the demand for semiconductor ICs for different applications, such as consumer electronic devices, communication, sensor devices, and memory devices, increases, which will increase the requirements for lithography systems and mask aligners. The rising requirements for large-panel displays and compact electronic devices are expected to fuel the demand for mask alignment systems during the forecast period.

The analysts forecast the global mask alignment systems market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mask alignment systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, and value and exclude replacement and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Mask Alignment Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EV Group

• Neutronix

• SUSS Microtek

Other prominent vendors

• Applied Materials

• ASML

• Vistec Electron Beam

• Veeco Instruments (Ultratech)

Market driver

• Emergence of advanced consumer products

Market challenge

• Rapid technological changes

Market trend

• Miniaturization of electronics

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global mask alignment systems market by application

• Global mask alignment systems market by application 2016-2021

• MEMS devices

• Compound semiconductors

• LED devices

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global mask alignment systems market by end-user

• Global mask alignment systems market by end-user 2016-2021

• Foundry

• Memory

• IDM

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size & forecast

• EMEA – Market size & forecast

• Americas – Market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued