Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market 2019 Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 93 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report focuses on the global Mechanical Computer-aided Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mechanical Computer-aided Design development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault Systèmes
PTC
Siemens
3D Systems
Altair
FreeCAD
IronCAD
Kubotek
Nemetschek

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II

Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Machinery
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Aerospace and Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial Machinery
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.5.5 Aerospace and Defense
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Dassault Systèmes
12.2.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.2.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development
12.3 PTC
12.3.1 PTC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.3.4 PTC Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PTC Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 3D Systems
12.5.1 3D Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.5.4 3D Systems Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 3D Systems Recent Development
12.6 Altair
12.6.1 Altair Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.6.4 Altair Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Altair Recent Development
12.7 FreeCAD
12.7.1 FreeCAD Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design Introduction
12.7.4 FreeCAD Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 FreeCAD Recent Development

