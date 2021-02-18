Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Segment Forecasts 2018 – 2026

Microbubbles are small gas-filled micro-sized bubbles that are encapsulated in a stabilizing shell and have the ability to reflect ultrasound waves. Microbubbles are administered intravenously, and they circulate in the blood in the same manner as red blood cells. Ultrasound pulses are applied to gas bubbles with general frequency and the bubbles may decrease or increase in diameter, creating strong echo from area of perfused tissue. The difference in soft tissue surrounding and echogenicity between gases is immense. Thus, ultrasonic diagnosis using microbubble contrast agents improves the ultrasound reflection or backscattering of the ultrasound waves, producing a unique echocardiogram with enhanced contrast.

The global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market can be segmented on the basis of disease area, application, and geography. On the basis disease area, the global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market can be divided into cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and others. The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of various chronic cardiovascular diseases, rise in demand for microbubbles in echocardiography imaging procedures, growth in mortality associated with heart attack and stroke, and upsurge in demand for advanced diagnosis technologies. On the basis of application, the global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market can be classified into molecular imaging, drug delivery, gene therapy, and stem cells delivery. The molecular imaging segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents in various ultrasound-based molecular diagnostic procedures.

Moreover, rising need to monitor the status of the biomarker in vascular endothelium, imaging inflammation, visualizing tumor vasculature, and growing need for targeted therapies further drive the adoption of microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents in molecular imaging. Advancement in ultrasound technologies, increase in demand for targeted diagnostic tools, benefits of microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents over traditional diagnostic tools, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases are expected to boost the growth of the microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market during the forecast period. However, a primary disadvantage of microbubbles, i.e., they don’t last for long in circulation is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, is anticipated to be dominant in the microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market. Growth in geriatric population, increase in incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in research and development expenditure, upsurge in adoption of advanced technologies, and higher healthcare expenditure in the regions propel the growth of the global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market in North America and Europe. The microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by India and China owing to the large patient base in the countries, increased incidence of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, rising awareness, increased government initiatives toward improving public health, and developed healthcare infrastructure.

The global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment made by market players in these regions.

Leading players in the global microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market include GE Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo Company limited, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Bracco, and nanoPET Pharma GmbH.

