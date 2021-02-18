Mobile Substation Market: Global Industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% | Top Key Players: ABB, WEG, Siemens, GE, Eaton, and Powell

Global Mobile Substation Services Market is accounted for $742.4 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach $1390.90 million by 2026.

The future market research report contains information for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2026. The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Mobile Substation – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional analysis, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Growing demand for power, considerable increase in transmission & distribution network, lucrative market growth in the Middle East & Africa and easy installation of mobile substations are some of the key factors favoring the market growth. However, maintenance of mobile substations is a major factor restraining the market growth.

Mobile substations are autonomous systems that offer maximum mobility and flexibility. The substation consists of transformer, cooling equipment, high voltage switchgear and low voltage switchgear along with metering, protection relaying devices, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, surge protection, and cable connecting arrangement.

A mobile substation is intended to be pulled by a truck tractor, due to which it is mounted on a specially designed semi-trailer chassis. They are used in emergency situations or at the places where land is not suitable for civil construction. Since this substations are on wheels they can be moved easily anywhere as and when required. The purpose of modernly developed mobile substation is mainly to guarantee quick restoration of power supply after a major fault in a substation.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL MOBILE SUBSTATION MARKET INCLUDE

ABB

AZZ

WEG

Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)

Tgood

Tadeo Czerweny

Siemens

Powell Industries

PME Power Solutions (India) Limited

Nari Group

Meidensha

Matelec Group

Jacobsen Elektro

General Electric

Elgin Power Solutions

Ekos Group

Efacec Power Solutions

Eaton

Delta Star

CG Power

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd

Aktif Group

By Mobile transformer, distribution transformer segment registered considerable share during the forecast period due to rising demand for urbanization and industrialization. This is used for lower voltage networks less than 200 MVA for end users.

By Application, Energy & Utilities sector segment held significant share which can be attributed to the increase in demand for renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, hydro to meet the consumers demand for power generation and high demand-supply gap in energy in most of the developing and developed nations.

Voltages Covered:

Medium Voltage (MV)

High Voltage (HV)

Components Covered:

Surge Arresters

Transformer

Trailer

Switchgear

Other Auxiliary Systems

Mobile Transformers Covered:

Distribution Transformer

Power Transformer

Power Rating Covered:

Up To 10MVA

11 MVA-28 MVA

28 MVA-100 MVA

Above 100 MVA

Applications Covered:

Industrial

Utilities

Other Applications

By Geography, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest market share due to high demand from mining and utilities application from this region, rapid demand from the metals and oil& gas industries in Africa during the forecast period.

