MOOC Market 2019: Research On Top Players LikeLinkedIn, Pluralsight, Coursera, edX, iversity, Udacity, FutureLearn, NovoEd, Udemy, Alison – Free Online Learning, Edmodo, Brain4ce Education Solutions (P) Ltd., Federica Weblearning, Intellipaat, Jigsaw Academy Education, Kadenze Inc And Others

One of the greatest and quickest ways to collect information for the business in this fast-paced industry is market research or secondary research. Global MOOC market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. With the help of MOOC market report, the data and realities of the Information and Communication Technology industry can be focused which continues the business operations on the right path. It also assesses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Target driven generation of report, loyalty for the quality and transparency in research method are few of the features with which this market report can be adopted with confidence. MOOC market research report is sure to assist businesses for the long lasting accomplishments in terms of better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business.

Get Free Sample Report PDF | at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mooc-market

Market Analysis: Global MOOC Market

Global MOOC market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.55%. This is expected to raise the estimated market value from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 65.48 billion in 2026. This growing trend can be attributed to the growing demand of cheaper e-learning platforms and ability of reaching a broader student base.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, edX Inc. announced the introduction of nine programs for the master’s degree available for learning from the top institutions from around the world strengthening its program providing capabilities.

In March 2018, Coursera Inc. announced that it is adding six new courses from five universities from around the world which are expected to be cheaper and reach a broader student base in comparison to the traditional physical forms of studying and learning these courses.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global MOOC Market

Pluralsight LLC, Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iversity, Udacity Inc., LinkedIn, FutureLearn, NovoEd, Udemy Inc., MOOC-CN Information Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd., Alison, Edmodo, Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Federica Weblearning, INTELLIPAAT.COM, Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd., Kadenze Inc., Khan Academy, Linkstreet Learning, Miríadax, My Mooc, Simplilearn Solutions, Skillshare Inc., WizIQ Inc. and Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global MOOC Market Landscape

Part 04: Global MOOC Market Sizing

Part 05: Global MOOC Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…Get Detailed TOC | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mooc-market

Competitive Analysis: Global MOOC Market

Global MOOC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of MOOC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for cheaper and able to reach a broader student base learning platforms is expected to drive the market growth

Easier way of learning and wider reach of e-learning is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower completion rate and degree earning as compared to the traditional form of learning is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of personalized path of learning system and guidance is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global MOOC Market

By Component

Platforms XMOOC, CMOOC Services Consulting, Implementation, Training & Support



By Course

Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Science, Health & Medicine, Education & Training, Engineering, Others



By User Type

High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



Customization of the Report: Global MOOC Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Know More Business Opportunities In Global MOOC Market. Speak To Our Analyst And Gain Crucial Industry Insights That Will Help Your Business Expand Request Analyst Call On https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-mooc-market

Browse Full Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mooc-market/

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]