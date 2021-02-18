Network as a Service Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2025

Global Network as a Service Industry 2017 Market Research Report has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. The Global Network as a Service report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Global Network as a Service Market accounted for USD 1.62 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 49.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Network as a Service Market, By Geography; Type (LAN as a Service, WAN as a Service); Component (Infrastructure, Technology Service); Application (Bandwidth on Demand, Network Function Virtualization, V-CPE, Integrated Network Security as a Service); Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Complete report on Global Network as a Service Market Research Report 2017-2024 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Network expansion

Opportunities in controller applications and value-added reseller (VAR) products

Optimized bandwidth usage

Reduced network traffic, transparent network visibility, and reduced network maintenance

Data security and privacy concerns

Top Key Players:

Cisco

Juniper Networks

IBM

NEC Corporation

VMware

Aryaka Networks

AT&T

Alcatel-Lucent

Brocade

Ciena

Aerohive Networks

Akamai Technologies

Masergy

Citrix

Level 3 Communications

Others

Market Segmentations:

Global Network as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Component

Application

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type into LAN as a service, and WAN as a service.

On the basis of Component, the global Network as a Service market is segmented into infrastructure, and technology service.

On the basis of Application, the global Network as a Service market is segmented into bandwidth on demand, network function virtualization, V-CPE, and integrated network security as a service.

On the basis of Vertical, the global Network as a Service market is segmented into transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, others.

On the basis of geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Network as a Service Market Company Share Analysis:

The report for Network as a Service market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

