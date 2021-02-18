Non-Metallic Ducts Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The prime purpose of a duct system is to transmit air from the central air source to the air diffusers located in the building internal zones. Most heating and air conditioning systems require duct work to channelize the air flow to areas where air conditioning is needed. Basically, a duct system is fabricated by two types: Metal based ducts and Non-Metallic ducts. The non-metallic ducts provide an efficient ducting envelope in comparison to conventional metal ducts. It also offers various features, such as thermal insulation, significant rate of acoustic absorption, fire resistance (inorganic glass fiber insulation is incombustible in nature), and stiffness. Furthermore, non-metallic ducts are very light and highly flexible as these are made of continuous length of non-metallic substance. These are useful in areas where larger metal ductwork isn’t practical. Increasing prevalence of clean air are becoming important and so the need to revolutionize HVAC ductwork.

Global Non-Metallic Ducts Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of construction industry plays a crucial role to boost the global non-metallic ducts market. Energy consumption continues to escalate which in turn has generated the demand for energy reducing solutions. Worldwide, the construction industry has been pursuing various energy-efficient methods and heavily investing in environment-friendly solutions to counter rising energy prices via proper ventilation and lighting designs. The commercial construction sector is increasingly utilizing high-performance non-metallic ducts. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is widely used green building rating system across the world, thus promoting the positive outlook for the non-metallic ducts market. Throughout the world, the HVAC market has been witnessing significant growth. The growth of the non-metallic ducts market is totally reliant on the performance of the HVAC market. Furthermore, the market has been experiencing a regain in momentum after the introduction of new construction projects.

As competition in the market rises, the non-metallic ducts market opens up to innovative products with an emphasis on environmental awareness. The modest rate in the adoption of non-metallic ducts as compared to metallic or conventional ducts is foreseen to slow down the growth of the nonmetallic ducts market. However, macroeconomic factors are promoting the strong sales of non-metallic ducts in the foreseeable future. Additionally, prominent players in the non-metallic ducts market are focusing on research and development activities for the development of energy efficient products.

Global Non-Metallic Ducts Market: Market Segmentation

Global non-metallic ducts market can be segmented on the basis of material, application, shape, and regions.

On the basis of material, global non-metallic ducts market can be segmented as

Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyvinyl Steel (PVS) Concrete Rigid Fibrous Glass Other Materials

On the basis of application, global non-metallic ducts market can be segmented as

Residential Commercial

On the basis of shape, global non-metallic ducts market can be segmented as

Global Non-Metallic Ducts Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regions, China, India, and South East Asia & Pacific are likely to dominate the global non-metallic ducts market in the wake of rising urbanization and growing population. Moreover, the Chinese government has developed a Three-Star Building Rating System to promote construction of green buildings. This is expected to encourage the demand for non-metallic ducts in the near future. In the U.S., the non-metallic ducts market is growing at the same rate as the economy. Moderate demand is demonstrated mostly in the commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, during the last few years, European legislation related to energy and environmental issues for HVAC systems has increased drastically. Consequently, regulations in the region are anticipated to support the growth of non-metallic ducts market.

Global Non-Metallic Ducts Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global non-metallic ducts market discerned across the value chain include

Industrial

Rectangular or Square Duct

Round Duct

Oval Duct

P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

Crawford Company

Perry Fiberglass Products, Inc.

Spunstrand Inc.

DU Technologies, Inc.

DuctSox Corporation

Flexmaster U.S.A.

Kingspan Group

AQC Industries

The Unico System

