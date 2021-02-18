Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2026

Ophthalmic examination chairs or ophthalmology examination chairs is the most important equipment in the field of ophthalmology. Several types of chairs are available in the market, which use various technologies. They have several applications. Chairs allow easy movement for clinicians and offer comfort to the patient. Certain types of ophthalmology examination chairs offer additional equipment compatibility which is beneficial for clinicians and is helpful during ophthalmic procedures.

The global ophthalmic examination chairs market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of ophthalmological diseases such as glaucoma, viral and bacterial eye infections, and retinal vascular diseases is one of the most important factors projected to drive the global ophthalmic examination chairs market from 2018 to 2026. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, around 2.7 million people in the U.S. aged 40 years or above are affected with glaucoma. Surge in the rate of prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, which can lead to various eye disorders such as retinopathy, is another key factor likely to drive the global market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in chairs such as automation and hydraulic systems, light weight, and easy movement; rise in awareness among people about eye care; and rise in geriatric population are other factors projected to drive the global ophthalmic examination chairs market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about eye infections in developing countries is a major factor likely to restrain the global ophthalmic examination chairs market during the forecast period.

The global ophthalmic examination chairs market can be segmented based on technology type, application number of sections, and geographical region. Based on technology type, the market can be divided into electric, pneumatic, hydraulic, electromechanical, electro-hydraulic, and mechanical chairs. In terms of application, the global market has been divided into general and specialized chairs. The specialized chairs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market from 2018 to 2026, due to features of these chairs such as easy movement, user convenience, and patient comfort. Based on the number of sections, the global ophthalmic examination chairs market has been segmented into 2-section, 3-section, and 4-section chairs.

Geographically, the global ophthalmic examination chairs market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, eye infections, and glaucoma is promoting the growth of the North America ophthalmic examination chairs market. Furthermore, advanced technologies, rise in awareness among people about the diagnosis of eye diseases, and high health care expenditure are propelling the market in the region. Europe is also anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market, due to rise in elderly population in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The region is expected to be the most lucrative market for ophthalmic examination chairs during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of cataract surgeries and rise in the prevalence of glaucoma and other eye disorders. Moreover, rise in elderly population, increase in investments in the health care sector, and rise in health care expenditure are other factors boosting the market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ophthalmic examination chairs market are bon Optic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH, DRE Medical, Inmoclinc S.A., and Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o.