Organic Food and Organic Beverages Market Growth, Demand & Forecast to 2024 | Top Players The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg Company, Dean Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Danone, Whole Foods Market, Kraft Foods Group, Starbucks, Nestlé, Amy’s Kitchen

Consumers are shifting towards organic food and organic beverages, due to increasing focus on health issues. The companies of organic food and organic beverages are launching wide range of organic products. Organic soy sauce, bamboo tea, and biological milk are some of the organic foods and beverages that became popular, within the consumers in a short range of time.

The organic food and organic beverages market are growing at a significant rate, due to government regulations supporting the organic food and beverages, changing consumer perception towards organic food, and widening distribution channels. The increasing research and development activities for new products development are providing ample opportunities to the organic food and organic beverages market to grow, in the coming years.

Organic foods are grown without the usage of additives, synthetic chemicals, coloring agents, and genetic radiation in the organic farm. In the U.S., the organic food and beverages have to satisfy the criteria set by National Organic Program, conducted by U.S. department of agriculture (USDA).

North America and Europe were leading the organic food and organic beverages market. But, with the increase in demand of the organic food and organic beverages from China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Argentina, manufacturers are expanding their business in these countries.

The organic food market can be categorized as organic fruits and vegetables, organic frozen and processed food, cereals, packaged groceries, organic dairy products, and organic meat, fish and poultry products. Organic fruits and vegetables category lead among the types of organic food market, and organic meat, fish and poultry products category is expected to grow, with the highest rate in the coming years.

