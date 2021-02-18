Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Analyst predicted that the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion USD by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.

The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2023, from 40400 million US$ in 2017.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3312789-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

3M

DuPont

Dräger

Msa Safety

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Delta Plus

Protective Industrial Products

Moldex-Metric

Avon Rubber

COFRA

JAL Group

Cordova Safety Products

Lakeland Industries

Lindström

Bullard

Oftenrich Group

Woshine Group

Shanghai Gangkai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3312789-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Honeywell Description

2.1.1.2 Honeywell Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Information

2.1.3 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share in 2017

2.2 3M

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 3M Description

2.2.1.2 3M Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Information

2.2.3 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share in 2017

2.3 DuPont

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 DuPont Description

2.3.1.2 DuPont Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Information

2.3.3 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share in 2017

2.4 Dräger

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Dräger Description

2.4.1.2 Dräger Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Information

2.4.3 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share in 2017

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com