Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023
Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Analyst predicted that the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion USD by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.
Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.
The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2023, from 40400 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Honeywell
3M
DuPont
Dräger
Msa Safety
Ansell
Kimberly-Clark
Delta Plus
Protective Industrial Products
Moldex-Metric
Avon Rubber
COFRA
JAL Group
Cordova Safety Products
Lakeland Industries
Lindström
Bullard
Oftenrich Group
Woshine Group
Shanghai Gangkai
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hand Protection
Protective Clothing
Protective Footwear
Respiratory Protection
Head, Eye and Face Protection
Fall Protection
Hearing Protection
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Manufacturing
Construction
Oil & Gas
Transportation
Chemicals
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Others
