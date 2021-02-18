Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Global Industry Analysis and Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2018 – 2025
This report researches the worldwide Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Optical Fiber(POF).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Asahi Kasei
Nanoptics
OFS
Fiberguide Industries Inc
Molex
Shenzhen Dasheng Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.
Redfern Polymer (Cactus Fiber) (Kiriama)
Fuji Film
Luvantix
Optimedia
Jiang Daisheng Co. Ltd.
Sekisui Chemical Company
Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Breakdown Data by Type
PMMA(Polymer Polymethylmethacrylate)
Perfluorinated Polymers
Other
Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Breakdown Data by Application
Electronic Appliances
Motor Vehicles
Illumination
Medical
Data Communication (Specialty)
Commercial Aircraft
Other
Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PMMA(Polymer Polymethylmethacrylate)
1.4.3 Perfluorinated Polymers
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Electronic Appliances
1.5.3 Motor Vehicles
1.5.4 Illumination
1.5.5 Medical
1.5.6 Data Communication (Specialty)
1.5.7 Commercial Aircraft
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Mitsubishi Rayon
8.1.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF)
8.1.4 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Industrial Fiber Optics (IFO)
8.2.1 Industrial Fiber Optics (IFO) Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF)
8.2.4 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Fiberfin
8.3.1 Fiberfin Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF)
8.3.4 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Toray Group
8.4.1 Toray Group Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF)
8.4.4 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 AGC Electronics. Asahi Glass
8.5.1 AGC Electronics. Asahi Glass Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF)
8.5.4 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Asahi Kasei
8.6.1 Asahi Kasei Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Optical Fiber(POF)
8.6.4 Plastic Optical Fiber(POF) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
