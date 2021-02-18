PolyDADMAC Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride (PolyDADMAC) is a homopolymer of diallyldimethylammonium chloride (DADMAC). These organic coagulants are liquid, cationic polymers of differing molecular weights. They work effectively as primary coagulants and charge neutralization agents. PolyDADMAC is an artificially produced polymer and is one of a class of synthetic polymers that are now widely used. These polymers have a high molecular weight and form very stable and readily removed flocs, but tend to be more expensive in use compared to inorganic materials. The materials can also be biodegradable.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PolyDADMAC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for PolyDADMAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 430 million US$ in 2023, from 380 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SNF SPCM

Kemira

GEO

Accepta

BASF

Raybon Chemicals & Allied Products

Ashland

Prime Formulations (Whyte Group)

BLUWAT

Zhangjiagang Cpolymer Chemical

Shandong Luyue Chemical

Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio-Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PolyDADMAC Liquid

PolyDADMAC Powder

PolyDADMAC Bead

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Treatment Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Dyeing and Color-fixing Industry

Oilfields Industry

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 PolyDADMAC Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PolyDADMAC Liquid

1.2.2 PolyDADMAC Powder

1.2.3 PolyDADMAC Bead

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.2 Cosmetic Industry

1.3.3 Pulp and Paper Industry

1.3.4 Dyeing and Color-fixing Industry

1.3.5 Oilfields Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SNF SPCM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 SNF SPCM Description

2.1.1.2 SNF SPCM Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 SNF SPCM PolyDADMAC Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 PolyDADMAC Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 PolyDADMAC Product Information

2.1.3 SNF SPCM PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 SNF SPCM PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global SNF SPCM PolyDADMAC Market Share in 2017

2.2 Kemira

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Kemira Description

2.2.1.2 Kemira Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Kemira PolyDADMAC Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 PolyDADMAC Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 PolyDADMAC Product Information

2.2.3 Kemira PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Kemira PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Kemira PolyDADMAC Market Share in 2017

2.3 GEO

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 GEO Description

2.3.1.2 GEO Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 GEO PolyDADMAC Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 PolyDADMAC Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 PolyDADMAC Product Information

2.3.3 GEO PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 GEO PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global GEO PolyDADMAC Market Share in 2017

2.4 Accepta

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Accepta Description

2.4.1.2 Accepta Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Accepta PolyDADMAC Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 PolyDADMAC Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 PolyDADMAC Product Information

2.4.3 Accepta PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Accepta PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Accepta PolyDADMAC Market Share in 2017

2.5 BASF

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 BASF Description

2.5.1.2 BASF Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 BASF PolyDADMAC Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 PolyDADMAC Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 PolyDADMAC Product Information

2.5.3 BASF PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 BASF PolyDADMAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

