Polyethylene Pipes Market to 2025: Global Study On DowDuPont, ExxonMobil, SABIC, LyondellBasell, ISCO Industries, Inc., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Dura-Line, AkzoNobel, Borealis, PESCO, ComAp Group, SILON s.r.o., Arkema
Polyethylene Pipes Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Polyethylene Pipes Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2025.
Global Polyethylene Pipes Market is expected to reach 534.02 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 381.88 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Top Key Players:
- DOWDUPONT
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- SABIC
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- ISCO Industries
- TPL Plastech Limited
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
- Dura-Line Corporation
- Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd.
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Borealis AG
- E.S. Co.
- COMAP group
- SILON s.r.o.
- ARKEMA S.A
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the polyethylene pipes are ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 189
- No of Figures: 48
- No of Tables: 83
Key Drivers of Global Polyethylene Pipes Market:
Some of the major factors driving the market for global polyethylene pipes ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials.
- Huge investment towards the PE pipe due to its high manufacturing cost and higher final prices strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.
- Increase in industrial production as well as rapid urbanization will drive the market in future.
Key Points of Global Polyethylene Pipes Market
- Underwater and Municipal market is growing with the highest CAGR
- HDPE are driving the market with highest market share
- HDPE segment is dominating the polyethylene pipes market
Report Segmentation:
Based on type into four notable segments;
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
- Cross Link Polyethylene (PEX/XLPE)
The Polyethylene pipes market is dominated by HDPE with 62.1% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.
Based on application into five notable segments;
- Underwater and Municipal
- Gas Extraction
- Construction
- Industrial
- Agriculture
- Others
Table of Contents:
- INTRODUCTION
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. DRIVERS
4.1.1. ONGOING CONSTRUCTION AND REHABILITATION OF OLD OR OBSOLETE MUNICIPAL PIPE SYSTEMS
4.1.2. INCREASING DEMAND FOR LIGHTWEIGHT AND COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO METALS AND CERAMICS
4.2. RESTRAINTS
4.2.1. HIGH INVESTMENTS
4.2.2. STRICT LAWSIMPOSED ON USAGE OF POLYETHYLENE PIPES
4.3. OPPORTUNITY
4.3.1. INCREASE IN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AS WELL AS RAPID URBANIZATION
4.4. CHALLENGES
4.4.1. CONTINOUS SHIFTS IN THE PRICES OF RAW MATERIAL
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPE MARKET, BY TYPE
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. HIGH DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE)
6.3. LOW DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LDPE)
6.4. LINEAR LOW DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LLDPE)
6.5. CROSS LINK POLYETHYLENE (PEX/XLPE)
- GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1. OVERVIEW
7.2. INDUSTRIAL
7.3. AGRICULTURE
7.4. UNDERWATER AND MUNICIPAL
7.5. CONSTRUCTION
7.6. GAS EXTRACTION
7.7. OTHERS
- GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. OVERVIEW
8.2. ASIA PACIFIC
8.2.1. JAPAN
8.2.2. CHINA
8.2.3. INDIA
8.2.4. SOUTH KOREA
8.2.5. AUSTRALIA
8.2.6. SINGAPORE
8.2.7. THAILAND
8.2.8. MALAYSIA
8.2.9. INDONESIA
8.2.10. VIETNAM
8.2.11. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
8.3. EUROPE
8.3.1. GERMANY
8.3.2. FRANCE
8.3.3. U.K.
8.3.4. ITALY
8.3.5. TURKEY
8.3.6. POLAND
8.3.7. SPAIN
8.3.8. RUSSIA
8.3.9. BELGIUM
8.3.10. NETHERLANDS
8.3.11. REST OF EUROPE
8.4. NORTH AMERICA
8.4.1. U.S.
8.4.2. CANADA
8.4.3. MEXICO
8.5. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
8.5.1. SOUTH AFRICA
8.5.2. REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
8.6. SOUTH AMERICA
8.6.1. BRAZIL
8.6.2. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA
- GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPES MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL
9.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
9.3. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE
9.4. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA PACIFIC
- COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. ISCO INDUSTRIES
10.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.1.2. ISCO INDUSTRIES: COMPANY SNAPSHOT
10.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.2. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.
10.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.2.2. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.3. SABIC
10.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.3.2. SABIC: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.4. TPL PLASTECH LIMITE
10.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.4.2. TPL PLASTECH LIMITED: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.5. ARKEMA SA
10.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.5.2. ARKEMA SA: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.6. DOWDUPONT
10.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.6.2. DOWDUPONT: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.7. ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.
10.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.7.2. ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.8. DURA-LINE CORPORATION
10.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.8.2. DURA-LINE CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT
10.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.9. FALCON PIPES PVT LTD.
10.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.9.2. FALCON PIPES PVT LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT
10.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.10. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
10.11. AKZO NOBEL N.V.
10.12. BOREALIS AG
10.13. SILON S.R.O
10.14. P.E.S. CO.
10.15. COMAP GROUP
