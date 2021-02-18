Polymer Gel Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope By 2028

Today, the extraordinary demand for personal care products for hygiene and aesthetics is a key factor fuelling the polymer gel market. Structurally, polymer gels contain three dimensional cross linkage, which provides significant deformation properties to the gel. Further, the rising demand for polymer based biodegradable products from the agriculture sector is also boosting the polymer gel market.

The report serves as a valuable guide that provides a near-conclusive analysis of the global polymer gel market over the forecast period. It delves into market dynamics, geographical distribution, and competitive landscape that provide vital insights of the global polymer gel market. Market size projections and revenue share of key segments of the polymer gel market provided in this report are some parameters market stakeholders can leverage to formulate winning growth strategies.

Firstly, polymer based biodegradable products find extensive use in the agriculture sector that helps save water used for irrigation. Polymer based biodegradable products help save 40 to 70 percent water use for irrigation. In addition, polymer gels help reduce the amount of fertilizers in agriculture. Polymer based gel helps fertiliser bind to the roots, which prevents leaching of fertilizers in the ground.

With the increasing popularity of smart farming techniques, which involves saving water and limiting the use of fertilizers, the global polymer gel market is likely to witness an upswing.

At present, in the manufacturing sector, development of newer technologies along with improvements in manufacturing techniques for improved quality products is a trend that has come to the fore. In the recent past, among several technological advancements, PHASE transition has gained prominence. With increasing R&D spendings and new regulatory norms in place, the manufacturing industry is witnessing an upsurge. This is indirectly benefitting the polymer gel market.

Lastly, medical and healthcare applications of polymer gel is likely to provide further momentum to the global polymer gel market.

The global polymer gel market could be spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific currently holds supremacy in the overall market. The expeditiously rising demand for personal care products in emerging economies is boosting the polymer gel market in the region. Rising disposable income and increasing uptake of personal care products for hygiene and aesthetics are indirectly benefitting the polymer gel market in emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Key participants in the global polymer gel market include Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, Ma’s Group Inc., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., LG Chemicals Ltd., BASF Corporation, Dow Chemicals Chemtex Specialty Limited, Enduro Composites Inc., Evonik Industries, FIMA Group Ltd., and Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.