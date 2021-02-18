Polyurethane Foam Market to 2025: Global Study On BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical Co.,Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Huntsman Corporation, Armacell
Polyurethane Foam Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Polyurethane Foam Market size, share, key players, overview and growth with forecast to 2025.
Global Polyurethane Foam Market, By Density Composition (Low-Density Polyurethane Foam, Medium-Density Polyurethane Foam and High-Density Polyurethane Foam), By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Spray Foam), By End User (Market Size & Projection, Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Top Key Competitors:
- BASF SE
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Bayer AG
- Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co.’ Ltd. (Former: Yantai Wanhua Polyuretanes Co.’ Ltd.)
- Trelleborg AB
- Tosoh Corporation (Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co.’ Ltd.)
- Chemtura Corporation
- Inoac Corporation
- Recticel NV /SA
- Vita (Lux III)
- A.R.L (Former: British Vita (Lux III) S.A.R.L.)
- Armacell GmbH, Foamcraft’ Inc.
- Foampartner Group
- Future Foam’ Inc.
- Fxi-Foamex Innovations
- Rogers Corporation
- UFP Technologies’ Inc.
- The Woodbridge Group
- Many more.
Definition of Global Polyurethane Foam Market:
Polyurethane foam is widely used polymer available in two forms rigid and flexible foams. Rigid foams have various insulation applications in refrigeration and construction. The polyurethane foam is energy efficient and helps in reducing energy costs. The polyurethane foam exhibits excellent dielectric and adhesive properties. They also have various physical properties like, resistant to abrasion, temperature, water, and weather. The flexible foams are used as a cushioning substance in various end-use industries, for example in packaging, furniture, bedding and transportation industries. These foams have many environmental benefits owing to high recyclability and clean burning properties. Hence, they offer pollutant filtration, reduced wastage, and greater sustainability. The polyurethane foams are anticipated to witness increase in market demand due to its superior insulation, which is ideal for roofs and walls in new houses. According to the article published by, The Building & Construction Authority, it has been observed that in various developing countries such as India, china, Indonesia, Nigeria the construction sector is growing. In India and china the growth percentage is around 7-8%. In Indonesia and Vietnam the growth percentage is approximately 6-7% and in Nigeria the growth percentage is 8-9%. The major players in the polyurethane foam market are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the polyurethane foam market. BASF SE is developing polyurethane composite, which has its applications for building and infrastructure industries.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Environment sustainability and energy conservation
- Versatility and unique physical properties
- Growth of end-user industries in emerging nations
- Rising cost of raw material
Report Segmentation:
Based on Density Composition:
- Low-Density Polyurethane Foam
- Reticulated Polyurethane Foam
- Polyester Foam and Polyether Foam
- Medium-Density Polyurethane Foam
- High-Density Polyurethane Foam
On the Basis of Type:
- Flexible Foam
- Cushioning
- Apparel Padding
- Filtration And Others
- Rigid Foam
- Insulation
- Decorative
- Architectural Application
- Flotation Module
- Spray Foam
On the Basis of End User:
- Market Size & Projection
- Bedding & Furniture
- Mattress & Pillows
- Medical
- Carpet Cushion
- Seating
- Office Furniture
- Building & Construction
- Thermal Insulation
- Air Sealing
- Electronics
- Sealing
- Insulation
- Automotive
- Cushion Overlay
- Seat Foam
- Door Panels
- Energy Absorbers
- Sound Absorption
- Vibration Dampening
- Footwear
- Shoe Midsole
- Shoe Bottom
- Shoe Upper
- Packaging And Others
- Foam Packaging
- Composite Packaging
Based on geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Competitive Analysis of Global Polyurethane Foam Market:
The global polyurethane foam market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyurethane foam market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
