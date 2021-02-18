Predictive Analytics Market 2019 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- AgilOne, Angoss Software, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Exago, Fair Isaac and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Predictive Analytics Market Report 2019 – History, Present and Future”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Predictive Analytics Market



Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The financial organizations, through their credit scoring techniques, try to minimize frauds and risks. Predictive analytics introduces the forward-looking perspectives of businesses to its existing processes. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Predictive Analytics as well as some small players. At least 11 companies are included:

* AgilOne

* Angoss Software Corporation

* Domino Data Lab

* Dataiku

* Exago

* Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3782195-global-predictive-analytics-market-report-2019-history-present-and-future

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Predictive Analytics market

* Services

* Solutions

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3782195-global-predictive-analytics-market-report-2019-history-present-and-future

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)