Radio Access Network Market Report: Positive long-term growth outlook 2025 by Top Key Vendors like: HUAWEI Technologies Co. , Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson , Nokia , ZTE Corporation., SAMSUNG, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Global Radio Access Network Market is expected to reach USD 15.23 billion by 2025 from USD 8.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The main factors driving the radio access network market are raising the mobile data traffic and simultaneously increasing demand for better network coverage, which result increase acceptance of smartphones and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. The forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with the CAGR of 9.1 %.

Major countries:

U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.

Report highlights

350 pages, 220 tables and 60 figures

Radio Access Network Market Forecast Period: 2018–2025

Radio Access Network Market Historical Year: 2015

Radio Access Network Market Base Year: 2016

Radio Access Network Market Estimated Year: 2017

Key Players:-

HUAWEI Technologies Co.,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Nokia,

ZTE Corporation.,

SAMSUNG,

NEC Technologies India Private Limited,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,

Intel Corporation,

FUJISTU,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Corning Incorporated,

Verizon,

Airspan,

Qorvo, Inc,

LG Electronics,

Huber+Suhner and many more.

Market Analysis:

In 2016, Ericsson launches 5G Plug-Ins to equip today’s networks for 5G. Its beneficial in mobile HD video, driverless buses and haptic feedback-enabled drones to fiber-equivalent residential wireless access.

In 2018, Huawei Launches Full Range of 5G End-to-End Product Solutions, which is beneficial for core network, the bearer network, base station, and terminals.

In 2018 , Verizon Selects Samsung for 5G Commercial Launch, its beneficial in 5G performance using millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency to provide FWA pre-commercial service.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of mobile Data Tariff.

Acceptance of latest technologies like smart phones.

Rising demand for network infrastructure.

Delay in spectrum allocation.

Rising of different products with lot of specifications .

Market Overview :

Based on Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell,

Macro Cell,

RAN Equipment,

DAS

Based on Connectivity technology

2G,

3G,

4G/LTE,

5G

Based on Deployment Location

Urban,

Rural,

Residential,

Retail Stores

Based on geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

