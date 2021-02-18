Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Market Industry Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Development Forecast

Global Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Market: Overview

Refrigerated trailer gaskets are used in refrigerated trailers to prevent the leakage of cold air from the trailer. These are installed at the periphery of trailer body doors and vents. A new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025’ explores every aspect of the global refrigerated trailer gaskets market and presents a comprehensive report on the market scenario. The report shows that the sale of refrigerated trailer gaskets is highly correlated with the production and demand for refrigerated trailers and dynamics within the cold chain industry. High demand for frozen foods and perishable goods is driving the growth of refrigerated trailers and hence trailer gaskets. The global refrigerated trailer gaskets market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 30 Mn by the end of 2025. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2017-2025. This growth has encouraged global trade agencies, associations and organizations focusing on investing in the development of supporting infrastructure for cold chain networks and increased skill level of the workforce, thereby promoting international trade for food and beverages, which in turn would create lucrative growth opportunities for players to leverage upon in the global refrigerated trailer gaskets market.

Global Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Market: Segmental Highlights

Among the various material types that are used to make refrigerated trailer gaskets, EPDM is expected to dominate the global market with growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period and the EPDM market expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 20.8 Mn by the end of 2025.

Global Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Market: Competitive Landscape

This research report consists of a brief profile of all the major players in the industry, along with a detailed SWOT analysis. Some of the top companies featured in this report include Conta Flexible Products, Great Dane, Mantaline Corporation, TODCO, Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd., Stoughton Trailers, LLC, Advanced Plastic Corp, ABCRUBBER INC., Lokhen Pty. Ltd., Fermod Ltd., and Eaget Group Co., Ltd.