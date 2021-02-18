Retort Packaging Market by Growing Technology Trends 2025 – Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, RPC Astrapak, Tredgear Corporation, Coveris, Bemis Company Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Retort Packaging Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of retort packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The numerous recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions in the retort packaging market which is changing the face Materials & Packaging industry.

This retort packaging market report provides all the market restraints and drivers along with the key brands and players driving the market.

The report further provides a detailed explanation for market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while predicting the CAGR levels for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In May of 2017, Amcor Limited launched a new and improved packaging standard in the existing AmLite brand, which is micro thin and has an ultra-high barrier giving more stability to the packaging and upgrading the existing design

In May of 2017, Amcor Limited announced the expansion of their business in South America concerning their specialty containers, adding injection molding and in-mold labelling. This would increase the product offering of the region.

Market Definition:

Retort Packaging is a method of packaging that is used to keep the product’s nutritional value intact, keeping the product clean, healthy, easy to consume and leads to an increased shelf life of these products. This method makes the food and beverage products easy to consume thereby increasing its demand in the market.

Retort Packaging acts like a protection layer between the environment pollutants and extremities and the consumables, able to withstand high heat, neutralizing the threat of contamination. With the increase of urban population all over the world, it’s only justified that the demand for this packaging be on the rise due to all these advantages mentioned above.

Key Market Competitors:

Amcor Limited,

Berry Global Inc.,

Mondi,

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Sonoco Products Company,

RPC Astrapak,

Tredgear Corporation,

Coveris,

Bemis Company Inc.,

Clondalkin Group,

ALLIEDFLEX,

Avonflex,

Clifton Packaging Group Limited,

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation,

Sealed Air.

Market Drivers:

Hygienic, Light weight, Easy to consume packaging increasing the convenience of the consumables is driving the market

Flexible packaging options decreasing the freight costs, and increasing the handling convenience are also one of the major market drivers

Market Restraints:

High cost of raw materials required for the manufacturing of these packaging products is halting the market growth of the industry

Government economic regulations on the packaging market and the materials involved is very strict and thereby makes it difficult for the industry to grow

Application of Retort Packaging Market

Food (Meals Ready-to-Eat, Sea Food, Pet Food, Baby Food, Soups & Sauces) Beverages Pharmaceuticals



Segmentation:

By Product

Pouches (Stand-up Pouches, Back-seal Quad, Spouted Pouches, Gusseted Pouches) Trays Cartons Others (Cans, Bottles)



By Material

Cast Polypropylene Nylon (Bi-Oriented Polyamide) Polyester Polyethylene Aluminium Foil Paper & Paperboard Others (PVDC, PVC)



By Form

Flexible Rigid Semi-Rigid



By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



