Scratch-Resistant Glass Market to 2025: Global Study On Corning Incorporated, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES, Schott AG, Monocrystal, KYOCERA Corporation

Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2025.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2025, from USD 1.82 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Product Type (Chemically-Strengthened, Glass Sapphire Glass), By Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Automotive {Cars &Machine}, Interior Architecture, Electronics {Camera & Lens}), and By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Corning Incorporated

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES

Schott AG

Monocrystal

KYOCERA Corporation

Among others.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Competitive Analysis:

The global scratch-resistant glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of scratch-resistant glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly increase of smart phone in the developing region due to high penetration.

Growing number of smartphones & tablets application.

Growing use of film lamination & coatings is restraining the market.

Report Definition:

Scratch-resistant is a type of coating, which is applied in lens, photographic film etc. Scratch-resistant glass provides various benefits such as, high scratch resistance, better optical clarity, and improved impact absorbance. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the higher use of scratch-resistant glass in smartphones & tablets application.

In 2010, According to the article published in Asia’s Media Innovators, in India number smartphone users have already reached to 600 million followed by china. In the recent past year due to the rapid increase of smart phones user in these countries will affect the market in coming years. Apart from this, there is also growing demand of scratch-resistant glass in electronics and automotive applications. However, due to the high cost of scratch-resistant glass is major restraining factor in other application areas of film lamination & coatings.

In 2017, Apple invested $200 million in Corning Incorporated for manufacturing of scratch-resistant glass in a rural Kentucky facility, which will solve problem of scratches on iPhone mobile. Plastic screens to be replaced with a scratch-resistant glass in all the iPhone.

Report Segmentation:

The global scratch-resistant glass market is segmented based on product type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on product type:

Chemically-Strengthened Glass

Sapphire Glass

On the basis of application:

Smartphones & Tablets

Automotive

Interior Architecture

Electronics

Others

Automotive is further sub segmented into:

Cars

Machine

Electronics is further sub segmented into:

Camera

Lens

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

