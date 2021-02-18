SERVER BACKUP SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Server Backup Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Backup Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Veritas Technologies
Veeam
Acronis
StorageCraft
Netapp
Code42
Commvault
Unitrends
Datto
Genie9 Corporation
Softland
Strengthsoft
NTI Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-site Server Backup Software
On-premises Server Backup Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Server Backup Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Off-site Server Backup Software
1.4.3 On-premises Server Backup Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Server Backup Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
