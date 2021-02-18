Shisha Tobacco Market Forecast and Opportunities to 2026 by Top Competitors are Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco and Among Others

Global Shisha Tobacco Market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various flavour offerings with shisha tobacco and widespread adoption by the various themed restaurants as well as the youth population. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017

Global Shisha Tobacco Market by Competitive Analysis:

Global shisha tobacco market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shisha tobacco market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Shisha Tobacco Market by Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the shisha tobacco market are:-

FUMARI,

Haze Tobacco LLC,

Al Fakher Tobacco Factory,

COM,

Japan Tobacco Inc.,

Alchemist Blend,

SOEX,

Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company,

Prince Molasses,

Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco and STARBUZZTOBACCO.COM.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Mazaya announced that it will present a number of new flavours to the shisha tobacco as well as glass pipes for the hookah apparatus at the TFWA Exhibition and Conference 2018 being held in Cannes.

In February 2017, Mazaya announced the launch of a portable hookah available in a number of flavours. This product launch is aimed at focusing on the hookah lovers that are on the move.

Shisha tobacco can be defined as a mixture of tobacco along with water, glycerine, and flavour components and aromatic substances which is then smoked through a hookah apparatus. This flavoured and aromatic tobacco is smoked by the majority of population due to its traits of relaxing an individual. With a number of flavour offerings for the product, the market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period due to its widespread adoption.

Global Shisha Tobacco Market by Segmentation:

By Product Type

Strong Shisha Tobacco

Mild Shisha Tobacco

Light Shisha Tobacco

By Flavor

Fruit Berry Apple Melon Citrus Tropical Flavours

Mint

Chocolate

Caramel

Beverages

Blended Flavours

By Distribution Channel

Direct Restaurants Bars Cafes/Lounge

Indirect Modern Trade Stores Specialty Stores E-Commerce Convenience Stores Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

