Silicon on Insulator Market 2019: Industry Insights By Analysis On Key Players SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, IBM CORPORATION and GlobalWafers Japan Co. Ltd. and others

Silicon on insulator is a fabrication technique that mainly uses pure form of crystal silicon and silicon oxide for microchips and integrated circuits. This technology also uses layered silicon–insulator–silicon substrate in place of conventional silicon substrates which are applicable for manufacturing of semiconductors. This technology is having many applications in SOI wafers, high performance radio frequency, microelectronics and photonics.

Silicon on insulator technology was majorly introduced in 1978 due to its high speed, low power usage and its great immunity to latch up. They are also widely employed in microprocessors and RF signal processors. These used in the manufacturing of micro electro mechanical systems or MEMS technology. The main appealing factor of this technology is that it contains an insulating layer that results in shielding of micro devices.

The demand for semiconductors is driving the market. Semiconductors are usually the substance, a solid chemical element or compound, which can conduct the electricity in only certain conditions. Semiconductors are utilized to make the advance electronic equipment, which include high-volume consumer electronic devices. Growth in the usage of cutting-edge devices such as smartphones, tablets, electric cars and wearable devices is driving the growth of semiconductors. Semiconductors are made from various materials including silicon, carbon, germanium and others.

Global silicon on insulator market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation: Global Silicon on Insulator Market

Global silicon on insulator market is segmented into five notable segments which are wafer type, wafer size, product, technology and application.

On the basis of wafer type, the market is segmented into fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI), RF-SOI, emerging-SOI, partially depleted silicon on insulator (PD-SOI) and power-SOI

In November 2018, Sumco Corporation announced the termination of the long term agreement with the Osaka Titenium Technologies Co. Ltd. for the purchase of polysilicon which is the raw material of silicon wafers.

On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into <200MM – 200MM, 300MM.

In September 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical announced the investment of USD 996.6 Million (110 Billion Yen) in the facility investment for its silicon business. This investment will expand the production capacity of silicon monomer, various types of silicon fluids, resins and rubber end products.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into optical communication, RF FEM, image sensing, memory device, RF SOI, power and MEMS

In September, Siltronic got listed in the MDAX and became a member of the second most important index of the German stock exchange. This will help the company to broaden their knowledge in terms of shares of investors and creating awareness regarding the global market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into bonding, smart cut, epitaxial layer transfer (ELTRAN), separation by implantation of oxygen (SIMOX) and silicon on sapphire (SOS)

In December 2018, IBM Corporation announced its agreement with Samsung Foundry to produce processors. These are next-generation processors. It includes IBM Power Systems, IBM z, and LinuxONE systems. All these processors use Samsung’s 7 nm fabrication process which works on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, entertainment and gaming, datacom and telecom, industrial, photonics and others

In June 2018, Siltronic has started building a new crystal pulling hall which will create an opportunity for the company to build a strategic base for Siltronic. It will help to strengthen its base in Asia.

Business Expansion:

In August 2018, Murata build the new manufacturing plant for the MEMS sensor manufacturing in Vantaa, Finland to increase its production capacity. The company made the investment of five billion yen to establish the plant.

Research Methodology: Global Silicon on Insulator Market

Primary Respondents: Key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

