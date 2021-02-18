Single tooth implants and dental bridges market Valued $8173.48 Million by 2026: CAGR 7.19% | A report by 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Danaher, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, TBR Implants Group and more

SWOT analysis can be quite a great tool to know what the market drivers and restrains in the Single tooth implants and dental bridges market. This report aims to focus on all the key aspects for the Single tooth implants and dental bridges market so that you know what really is happening when it comes to key players and brand’s acquisitions, merges, joint ventures, recent developments, products launches and the competitive research. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years and wreak the need for proper strategizing for business players. The report also explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global reach is for the Single tooth implants and dental bridges industry while also giving a CAGR forecast for the period of 2019 and 2026.

Single tooth implants and dental bridges market expected to reach USD 8173.48 million by 2026 from USD 4,375.41 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.19%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the better aesthetics and lesser hassles related to hygiene aid adoption of single tooth implants in the market.

Key Competitors:

3M

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Danaher

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

TBR Implants Group

Dentsply Sirona

AVINENT Implant System

CAMLOG

Zimmer Biomet and more.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Straumann announced the launch of several new products, including a new two-piece ceramic implant and a mini-implant system at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna.This product will help in highly esthetic tooth replacement, especially in the esthetic zone.

April 2014, Zimmer Holdings, one of the major dental manufacturing companies, signed a definitive acquisition agreement with Biomet, Inc. (U.S.)

Segmentation:

Product

Single-Tooth Implants

Dental Bridges

By Material

Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM)

All Ceramic

Metal Alloys

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global single tooth implants and dental bridges market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single tooth implants and dental bridges market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

