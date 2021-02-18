Smart Cards Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

During 2017, the contact-based segment accounted for the major shares of the smart cards market. The high adoption of contact-based smart cards for access controls and identification will be the major factor contributing to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the smart cards market size and share.

The telecom industry will be the major end-user segment to the smart cards market until 2023. The increasing demand for cellular phone connections drives the segment’s growth in this global market. The demand for smartcards is directly connected with the demand for smartphones and tablets as these cards are integrated within the devices.

The global Smart Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Hengbao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Contact-Based

Contactless

Segment by Application

Telecom

Government

BFSI

Transportation

Healthcare

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Cards

1.2 Smart Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Contact-Based

1.2.3 Contactless

1.3 Smart Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Telecom

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 BFSI

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Smart Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Cards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Cards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Cards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Cards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Cards Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Cards Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Cards Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Cards Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Cards Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Cards Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Cards Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Cards Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Cards Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Cards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Cards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

