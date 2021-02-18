Smart Coatings Market to 2025: Global Study On 3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Otun, DOW Corning Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, NEI Corporation

Global Smart Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 12.08 billion by 2025, from USD 2.17 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

3M

PPG Protective & Marine Coatings

BASF

Inducoat

Dow Corning

Royal DSM

NEI Corporation

Autonomic Materials

Battelle

Covestro

Oceanit

SLIPS Technologies

Suprapolix BV

Tesla Nanocoatings

Balcony Systems Solutions Ltd

Nanoshell

Cima Nano tech.

New Energy technologies

Ancatt Inc.

Research Frontiers, Inc.

Debiotech SA.

Akzonobel

Axalta Coating Systems

Hempel

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Among others.

Royal Dsm

Greenkote

CG2 Nanocoatings

Helicity Technologies

Among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from end-use industries

Superior properties of smart coatings

Increasing demand for products requiring low maintenance

Market Restraints:

Environmental regulations

Low durability in extreme weather conditions

Competitive Analysis:

The global smart coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart coatings for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Segmentation:

The global smart coatings market is segmented on the basis of layer, function, product type and end user.

On the basis of layer:

Multi-Layer

Single Layer

On the basis of function:

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Corrosion

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Icing

Self-Cleaning

Self-Healing

Electrochromic Coatings

Thermochromic Coatings

Hydrophobic Coatings

Hydrophilic Coatings

Super Hydrophobic Coatings

Oleophobic & Omniphobic Coatings

On the basis of product type:

pH

Ionic Strength

Temperature

Pressure

Surface Tension

Electric or Magnetic Fields

Light

Acoustics

Mechanical Forces

On the basis of end user:

Medical Fields

Military Applications

It Technologies

Aerospace

Food &Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive

Architectural

Industrial

Household

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Apparel

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the smart coatings market in the next 8 years. Coating is the process that protects the surface of any material from the conservational elements. Materials which have the capabilities to change their properties according to external environmental factors such as temperature, electric field and others are referred as smart coating materials. Smart coatings are specially designed films which sense and respond to environmental, mechanical, chemical, and physical properties such as light, pressure, or electric current. Smart coating is gaining momentum nowadays as many players are enhancing their product portfolio in order to expand their product reach at the global level. For instance, AnCatt has recently developed environmentally friendly anti-corrosion coating platform, which has cost effective, lightweight and self-healing properties. New energy technology is developing the first-of-its kind SolarWindow technology, which enables see-through windows to generate electricity by ‘spraying’ their glass surfaces with New Energy’s electricity- generating coating. Cima Nano Tech introduced ultra-low resistance SANTE EMI shielding film for lightweight, transparent, and thinner EMI shielding. Such developments and innovations in the market are significantly affecting the global smart coatings market. As per the report in AzoNano, the total cost for U.S. Department of Defense corrosion-related problems is at USD 10.0 billion per year in which USD 2.0 billion is related to painting and paint-scraping operations which surges the opportunity for the smart coatings.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.

