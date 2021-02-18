Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Research 2018: Global Industry Demand and Research to 2025

This report focuses on the Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The industry report provide study of future trends of global industry and it gives overview and analysis of market top companies, growth rate, growth scenario, market drivers, and forecast period.

Smart grid cyber security is the protection against serious cyber threats that affect the users in the smart grid network globally. Cyber security of the smart grid has been an area of concern for the power utility sector, due to frequent exchange of sensitive information that takes place via communication networks such as the internet, intranets, extranets, and corporate networks.

Growing electricity demand will increase the need to deploy smart grids for power supply, that additionally demand for smart meters that are used to read the power consumption rates. To protect the smart meters from cyber-attacks, there is increased adoption of smart grid cyber security solutions for consumption applications.

The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Smart Grid Cyber Security market for global, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

BAE Systems, IBM, IOActive, Lockheed Martin, AlertEnterprise, AlienVault, Black and Veatch, Cisco Systems, Intel (McAfee), Entergy Services, HP, N-Dimension Solutions, Siemens, Eaton, Sophos, Sourcefire, Symantec, ViaSat, VeriSign, Honeywell International, N-Dimension Solutions, AlertEnterprise, Leidos, and Sentryo

The Americas is witnessing steady deployment of smart grids that is influenced by the rise in electricity consumption and increasing number of smart grid projects in this region. Adoption of smart meters drives the need for the adoption of end-to-end cyber security solutions. Also, the increased support provided by the US government for the installation of smart grids by developing initiatives to protect the grid from cyber-attacks will drive the growth of the market in the region.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Services

Solutions

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Consumption

Generation

Distribution and Control

Other

MAJOR CHAPTERS COVERED IN SMART GRID CYBER SECURITY MARKET RESEARCH ARE:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecasts 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendixes

